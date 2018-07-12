Barcelona Make Second Bid Worth £53m for Chelsea Forward Willian After Seeing First Offer Rejected

Barcelona have reportedly made a second bid for Chelsea and Brazil winger Willian, this time for a reported £53m.

Willian enjoyed another impressive domestic campaign with Chelsea in the 2017/18 season, but failed to have a lasting impact on this summer's World Cup with Brazil as they exited at the quarter final stage to Belgium.

JEWEL SAMAD/GettyImages

It's understood that the west London club have already rejected a bid of £50m for the winger, but Barcelona seem keen to show they mean business, and according to Sky Sports, they've made an improved bid of £53m.





Willian has been a consistent performer in recent seasons for Chelsea, winning the Players' Player of the Year award for the 2017/18 season.





His performances reportedly caught the eye of Premier League rivals Manchester United in May, but it seems Barca are leading the race for the Brazilian's signature.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Sky Sports News are reporting that Willian has been on Barca's radar for at least three months, with the club still looking to fill the void left on the wing by Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain last year.



With the recent news of Antonio Conte's sacking, and the impending arrival of Maurizio Sarri, Willian could potentially be the first player to leave in an overhaul of players this summer at Chelsea.

That remains to be seen, but the prospect of a front three consisting of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Willian should have Barcelona fans feeling confident about next season should the reported move go ahead.