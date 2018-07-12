Barcelona 'Willing' to Let Lucas Digne Leave for Good Offer After Defender Requests Camp Nou Exit

Barcelona left-back Lucas Digne has asked to leave the club after making only 12 appearances in La Liga last season.

Spanish news outlet Sport claim that it was Digne's World Cup omission which triggered the Frenchman to reconsider his future with Barcelona. Digne arrived at the Catalan club two years ago from Paris Saint-Germain, but has registered under 30 appearances since his €16m move.

Digne askes to leave Barca if a good offer arrives https://t.co/9sg23WDZm1 — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) July 11, 2018

The 24-year-old moved to Spain after completing an impressive loan spell with Roma, in which he made 33 appearances and scored three goals. However, Digne has failed to challenge Jordi Alba for a starting place at Camp Nou, spending most of his last two seasons on the bench.

Due to his lack of playing time in Spain, the France international is now hoping to move away in order to become a regular starter, which was why he left PSG initially.

It is understood Barcelona are willing to let the full back leave, provided that they recover their initial investment. Should Digne leave, it is likely that the Spanish giants will give youth product Juan Miranda the opportunity to compete for a first team spot instead of signing a new player.

Barcelona have been very active in the transfer market so far, signing Brazilian midfielder Arthur and triggering the release clause of defender Clement Lenglet. With such expensive additions to the squad it is expected that several players will be ushered out of Camp Nou.