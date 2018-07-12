Denmark International Jannik Vestergaard Completes Medical Ahead of £18m Move to Southampton

Southampton are set for their third signing of the summer, with Danish centre back Jannik Vestergaard likely to follow the arrivals of Stuart Armstrong and Angus Gunn.

Sky Sports report that the move for Vestergaard from German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach is nearing completion after a successful medical.

BREAKING: Sky sources: Jannik Vestergaard passes @SouthamptonFC medical ahead of move from @borussia. #SSN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 12, 2018

Recording 32 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, Vestergaard could prove to be a big signing for the south coast club. With the £7m arrival of Scotland international Stuart Armstrong from Celtic, and Manchester City stopper Angus Gunn coming in for £13.5m, Saints are making moves to better their prior campaign after a nervy 17th place finish.

Southampton will be looking to strengthen their back line after finishing with a minus 19 goal difference last term. With Virgil van Dijk's big transfer to Liverpool in January, Saints are now investing a large percentage of that sum.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Having represented two other German teams in Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen, Vestergaard has been playing at the top level since 2011. The central defender was part of the Denmark 23-man squad that went to Russia, but did not see any game time.

With a medical passed, it now comes to the formality of agreeing personal terms. Southampton are hopeful of completing the move by the start of next week, allowing the Dane to settle into life in England.

Standing at an intimidating 6 foot 7 inches, it is unlikely that Vestergaard will be beaten in too many aerial duels this season, something Southampton struggled with after Van Dijk's exit. He can also be a target for set pieces, adding to Saints' goalscoring options

The Premier League kicks off for Southampton with a game against Burnley at St Mary's on 12 August. The Danish centre-back is likely to merit inclusion.