Newcastle United Midfielder Mikel Merino Joins Real Sociedad After One Year at St James' Park

By 90Min
July 12, 2018

Newcastle United have confirmed that Mikel Merino has joined La Liga side Real Sociedad for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old joined Newcastle last season on an initial loan deal from Borussia Dortmund, before the club signed him on a permanent basis in October 2017.

Merino made 25 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies, scoring once and assisting on one other goal. 

A niggling back injury hampered Merino's season on Tyneside which initially appeared to be one of such promise, as his skill on the ball and passing vision delighted the Toon army.

However, Merino struggled to make it back into Rafa Benitez's starting XI, as Mohamed Diame was preferred to partner Jonjo Shelvey in the middle of the park.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Merino's transfer to Real Sociedad won't come as much of a surprise to Newcastle fans, as rumours of a deal for the Spaniard had been rife for some time.

And while the fee for his move to the Spanish club is undisclosed at this time, it's hoped that those funds will be put back into Benitez's transfer kitty to help bring in more players.

Earlier today, Newcastle confirmed the season-long loan of Kenedy from Chelsea.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)