Turkish Giants Make Offer to Sign Star Liverpool Striker on Loan This Summer

By 90Min
July 12, 2018

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have reportedly made Liverpool an offer to sign out of favour striker Divock Origi on loan.

Origi has endured a tough time on Merseyside since joining the Reds from Lille in 2014. Appearances for Liverpool have been few and far between for the Belgian, and when they have come they've been punctuated by loan spells at Wolfsburg and former club Lille. 

Selim Sudheimer/GettyImages

But according to a report from Fotomac newspaper via Turkish Football, Fenerbahce are willing to offer Origi a temporary way out of Anfield.

It's understood that Fenerbahce's sporting director Damien Comolli has met with Rob Segal, Divock Origi's representative. The report also claims that Liverpool would be happy for Origi to move on permanently this summer, but if the right deal doesn't come along the Reds are open to a loan move.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

The move seems the right play for both parties, with Liverpool already having a settled front three, and Origi looking to play more consistently in the 2018/19 season. 

Chances would be few and far between for the Belgian on Merseyside, and Fenerbahce are in dire need of some depth in the attacking department, with Roberto Soldado currently the only striker on their books.

Fenerbahce may face some competition however, from fellow Super Lig club Besiktas. It's understood that both clubs will have to play the waiting game though as Liverpool decide what to do with the forward.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)