Turkish Giants Make Offer to Sign Star Liverpool Striker on Loan This Summer

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have reportedly made Liverpool an offer to sign out of favour striker Divock Origi on loan.

Origi has endured a tough time on Merseyside since joining the Reds from Lille in 2014. Appearances for Liverpool have been few and far between for the Belgian, and when they have come they've been punctuated by loan spells at Wolfsburg and former club Lille.

Selim Sudheimer/GettyImages

But according to a report from Fotomac newspaper via Turkish Football, Fenerbahce are willing to offer Origi a temporary way out of Anfield.

It's understood that Fenerbahce's sporting director Damien Comolli has met with Rob Segal, Divock Origi's representative. The report also claims that Liverpool would be happy for Origi to move on permanently this summer, but if the right deal doesn't come along the Reds are open to a loan move.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

The move seems the right play for both parties, with Liverpool already having a settled front three, and Origi looking to play more consistently in the 2018/19 season.

Chances would be few and far between for the Belgian on Merseyside, and Fenerbahce are in dire need of some depth in the attacking department, with Roberto Soldado currently the only striker on their books.

Fenerbahce may face some competition however, from fellow Super Lig club Besiktas. It's understood that both clubs will have to play the waiting game though as Liverpool decide what to do with the forward.