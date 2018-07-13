Besiktas Reject Second Offer From Liverpool for Domagoj Vida & Set €35m Price Tag

Besiktas have reportedly rejected a second offer from Liverpool for Domagoj Vida, and subsequently increased their valuation of the Croatian defender Vida to €35m in an attempt to dissuade Liverpool from making another approach for the 29-year-old.

Turkish outlet Fanatik reports that the Reds had an €18m offer rejected for Vida, before returning with a €20m bid. But Besiktas president Fikret Orman is holding firm and demanding €35m (£30.9m) for the centre back.

Liverpool are interested in signing Lovren’s compatriot Domagoj #Vida, who plays for Turkish side Besiktas. Liverpool and Everton have made moves

worth €15M to sign the 29-year-old defender but Besiktas are looking to get

€20M from his sale. (Aspor) pic.twitter.com/kOlfqWtlhA — KING SALAH (@LfcNo10) July 3, 2018

Vida plays alongside Liverpool's Dejan Lovren at the centre of Croatia's defence and the pair of them have been responsible for one of the best defensive records of any team at the World Cup.

Lovren, who boldly claimed to be one of the best defenders in the world after Croatia's victory over England, could try to persuade his international teammate to join him at Anfield if Liverpool are serious about their approach.

However, Lovren will be wary of doing so in the knowledge that a new arrival at Liverpool could see him shunted down the pecking order, with Virgil van Dijk a guaranteed starter at the centre of defence.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Lovren improved massively after Van Dijk's arrival six months ago but there are still those who believe he is error-prone and would like to see a more assured presence alongside the Dutchman.





Vida only joined Besiktas in January, when he signed a four-and-a-half year contract with the Turkish side after moving from Dynamo Kiev.

Vida scored in Croatia's quarter final victory over Russia and also converted his penalty in the shootout. His performances in Russia give Besiktas considerable leverage in regards to a transfer fee.