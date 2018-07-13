Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus Transfer Could Ruin Arsenal & Chelsea's Plans to Sign WC Breakout Star

July 13, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus could scupper the transfer plans of Chelsea and Arsenal this summer.

Both are reportedly keen on signing World Cup breakout star and CSKA Moscow midfielder, Aleksandr Golovin, but the fact that Juventus have acquired Ronaldo means Golovin would prefer a move to the Italian side over the Premier League teams, according to Tuttosport

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Insiders have said that Golovin has sent messages to Juventus. The messages have been regarding his future and where he envisions himself playing next season.

It is believed that the Italian club have already made two offers for the 22-year-old. Yet both bids have been denied with CSKA reportedly asking for £27m. 

The World Cup star had an excellent campaign in Russia. He lit up the tournament with his slick passing and good ability to read the game. 

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Russia were surprise underdogs and made it all the way to the quarter finals before being knocked out by a brilliant Croatian side.

The funds to purchase the Russian could be raised by selling Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani, with both players' futures uncertain with rumours linking the duo with moves away.

Yet Golovin is not the only player Juventus could hijack. There have been reports linking them to Arsenal target Adrien Rabiot who has 12 months left on his current contract, as Massimiliano Allegri looks to improve his team.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Juventus finished as champions in Serie A last year and are looking to improve on their superb record.

