Fulham Join Wolves in Race for Manchester City Starlet Oleksandr Zinchenko

Newly promoted Fulham have reportedly joined the race to sign Manchester City youngster Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Zinchenko has been the subject of multiple transfer rumours so far this summer, but Wolves were reportedly leading the race to sign the highly talented Ukrainian. The West Midlands club have already made one high profile signing this summer in Rui Patricio, and backed by Chinese owners Fosun International, appeared to have Zinchenko in their sights.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

However according to The Telegraph, Fulham are looking to rival their fellow newly promoted side and are plotting a move for Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian deputised for the injured Benjamin Mendy at left back just 12 times last season, with Pep Guardiola preferring Fabian Delph for the majority of the campaign.

The reality is that Zinchenko is much more comfortable playing as an attacking midfielder, though it's unclear where Wolves or Fulham would deploy him.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

It's understood that City value the youngster at around £16m, and Fulham appear happy to join what looks like becoming a bidding war between themselves and the Black Country outfit.

Having signed Jean Michael Seri already this summer, Fulham are making quite the statement of intent upon their return to the top flight. Although they'll have to fight it out against the financial might of Wolves if they wish to sign Zinchenko, it appears the West Londoners are looking to make this stay in the Premier League a permanent one.