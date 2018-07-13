Inter Forward Eder Completes Permanent Move to Chinese Club Jiangsu Suning

By 90Min
July 13, 2018

Inter have confirmed that Italy international Eder has completed a permanent move to Jiangsu Suning in China. The Chinese Super League club are owned by Suning, the same company that is majority shareholder ofNerazzurri.

A statement from the club with Eder the 'best of luck for the future'.

The 31-year-old joined Inter from Sampdoria, initially on loan, in January 2016 and scored 14 goals in 86 appearances in Serie A, Coppa Italia and Europa League games.

In China, Eder will link up with fellow Italian Gabriel Paletta, formerly of Liverpool and AC Milan, as well as former Chelsea midfielder Ramires and ex-Shakhtar Donetsk forward Alex Teixeira.

Jiangsu finished 12th in the 2017 edition of the Chinese Super League last year, but the team is currently faring much better a third of the way through the 2018 campaign.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

With 11 games played they are just four points behind joint leader Shanghai SIPG, for Oscar and Hulk play, and Shandong Luneng, who boast one-time Newcastle star Papiss Cisse.

Seven-time back-to-back reigning champions Guangzhou Evergrande, who have recently resigned Brazilian midfielder Paulinho from Barcelona, are a point behind Jiangsu in fifth place.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)