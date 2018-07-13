Mauricio Pellegrino Aiming to Avoid Southampton Mistakes After Signing 1-Year Leganes Contract

By 90Min
July 13, 2018

Mauricio Pellegrino has explained his decision to sign a one season contract with Leganes, having failed to see out the first year of a three year deal at Southampton.

Spanish news outlet AS reports that the Argentine was less concerned with the length of his contract, as he felt that his longer deal ultimately served to undermine him at Southampton.

Speaking about why he chose a shorter contract, Pellegrino stated: "The conversations were always two-three years. In the end both the club and us feel more comfortable with one year.


 "Contracts serve more to break than to strengthen ties. I just came from Southampton after signing three years and it did not do me any good."

Warren Little/GettyImages

Pellegrino endured a torrid time in England, leaving the Saints one point and one place above the relegation zone after 23 games in charge. The south coast side eventually avoided relegation, after Mark Hughes accumulated eight points from eight games, but Pellegrino's struggles will live on in the minds of Southampton fans.

The former Liverpool defender has never spent more than one year with the last three sides that he has coached. At Southampton, Alaves and Independiente Pellegrino did not see out the full length of his contract, but this was not always because he was sacked. 

Despite what his spell in England would suggest, Pellegrino had been touted as a promising young coach and made h whilst at Independiente and Alaves.

