LIVE: Belgium Leads England in Third-Place Match on Meunier’s Goal

Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as Belgium and England play for third place at the World Cup.

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
July 14, 2018

For a second time at the 2018 World Cup, Belgium and England meet in unusual circumstances.

The two European sides will play for third-place honors in St. Petersburg in a rematch of their Group G finale, which Belgium won 1-0. That match was unique, because, at the time, the second-place team in the group arguably had a more advantageous route in the knockout stage and neither appeared all that interested in winning. Both teams rested multiple starters, and Belgium took the edge on Adnan Januzaj's second-half goal. As it turned out, both sides made it just as far despite their differing knockout paths.

Now they'll play after suffering massive disappointments in the semifinals, with Belgium being edged by France 1-0 and England blowing a lead and falling 2-1 to Croatia in extra time. 

In addition to deciding who finishes third, the match will likely also determine the Golden Boot winner, with Harry Kane's six goals leading Romelu Lukaku's four at the top of the table. 

The first few minutes saw both teams playing a high-line, pressuring their opponents with an overloaded midfield. Kevin de Bruyne started the match as Romelu Lukaku's strike partner. It didn't take too long for the Red Devils to get started and in the fourth minute, Thomas Meunier picked up a great ball from Nacer Chadli and made it 1-0. 

The goal essentially told the story of the first 15 minutes, as Roberto Martinez's side was completely dominating in the final third. Eden Hazard mazy runs, combined with De Bruyne's vision and Lukaku's movement, was just too much for the Three Lions in the early stages. 

In the 16th minute, the Manchester connection was threatening once again as De Bruyne found Lukaku with a lovely ball inside the box but Jordan Pickford, who has had a magnificent tournament, was quick enough to scoop up the intended pass. 

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was making the most of his start, however, as his inventive run in the box nearly created a great chance for England to equalize, but in the end, it was wasy for Thibaut Courtois to reclaim the ball. In the 23rd minute, Harry Kane had a good opportunity to make it 1-1 and score his seventh goal of the tournament as Raheem Sterling found him in the box, but the Tottenham Hotspur striker couldn't quite connect.  

As we approached the end of the half, it was clear Belgium had the upper hand, especially on the counter as everytime England lost possession in its opponent's half, Martinez's squad quickly jumped in transition and forcing another attempt inside England's box. Lucky for the Three Lions, its defenders were alert enough to stop it. But it was obvious that a second goal for Belgium was in the horizon.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

BELGIUM

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Nacer Chadli (West Brom), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli)

Manager: Roberto Martinez

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Ashley Young (Manchester United), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Phil Jones (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

Manager: Gareth Southgate

