'Horror Defending': Liverpool Fans React to Lacklustre Alberto Moreno Display in Pre-Season Friendly

By 90Min
July 14, 2018

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to bemoan Alberto Moreno's first half performance in the Reds' pre-season friendly against Bury.

Moreno has become a much maligned figure at Anfield during recent seasons. His performances for the club have been shaky at best, and he saw his left back spot in the side taken by Andrew Robertson last season and James Milner the campaign before.

It seems Liverpool fans were hardly convinced by the Spaniard's first half display against Bury, with many expressing their dismay at his lack of quality.

It doesn't look like Robertson should be worrying for his starting berth any time soon judging by Liverpool fans' reactions.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)