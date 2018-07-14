'Horror Defending': Liverpool Fans React to Lacklustre Alberto Moreno Display in Pre-Season Friendly

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to bemoan Alberto Moreno's first half performance in the Reds' pre-season friendly against Bury.

Moreno has become a much maligned figure at Anfield during recent seasons. His performances for the club have been shaky at best, and he saw his left back spot in the side taken by Andrew Robertson last season and James Milner the campaign before.

It seems Liverpool fans were hardly convinced by the Spaniard's first half display against Bury, with many expressing their dismay at his lack of quality.

Some horror defending from Moreno and matip ..origi studge and ojo not making any impression whatsoever whilst the big boys are away ..that’s all #LFC #Preseason — Grizz (@GrizzKhan) July 14, 2018

My half time views.

Passed around OK.

No end product.

Curtis Jones stand out player.

Moreno worst.

Overall looked a bit lacklustre.

Fans booing Karius and goading him. 😠

Give it about a 4 out of 10. #LFC — Dan #LFC #Socialism (@Danielbjones6) July 14, 2018

It doesn't look like Robertson should be worrying for his starting berth any time soon judging by Liverpool fans' reactions.