Jamie Carragher Sends Hilarious Welcome Message to New Number 23 Xherdan Shaqiri

By 90Min
July 14, 2018

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has welcomed summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri to the club with a teasing social media post after it was confirmed that the Switzerland international would wear the no 23 shirt - which was previously worn by the Reds legend.


The 26-year-old winger has been linked with a move to Anfield for a number of weeks after their pursuit of Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir fell through, but the deal was put on hold before the Reds committed to meeting Shaqiri's rumoured £13m release clause.

MB Media/GettyImages

And following his arrival, Shaqiri received a number of welcome messages by former Liverpool players, but none stood out quite as much as Carragher's tongue-in-cheek post on his Instagram story.


The 40-year-old joked that Shaqiri would be a bargain if the Swiss winger was able to match his career tally of four goals in Liverpool colours.

Carragher made 728 appearances for Liverpool throughout his long career with the club, eventually hanging up his boots in 2013 where he has since gone on to make a name for himself as a pundit alongside Gary Neville.


During his playing days, Carragher notched four goals, three of which came in the Premier League. The 40-year-old also scored in a Champions League qualification match against Lithuanian side FBK Kaunas.

New arrival Shaqiri has spent the last three years in the Premier League following a move to Stoke City from Italian side Inter. The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Anfield, becoming the club's third signing of the summer.

