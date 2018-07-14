Michael Laudrup Claims Eden Hazard 'Preparing' for Chelsea Exit Ahead of Potential Real Madrid Move

By 90Min
July 14, 2018

Michael Laudrup has fuelled rumours of Eden Hazard moving to Real Madrid, claiming that the Chelsea winger told him the deal was nearing completion.

Hazard has previously described playing for Real Madrid as "everyone's dream", refusing to rule out the possibility of leaving Stamford Bridge this summer.

His performances for Belgium at the World Cup have seen his stock rise even further, and now former Swansea manager Laudrup has confidently stated that the 27-year-old will be on his way to the Spanish capital in due course.

"I spoke to Eden Hazard a few days ago, he is preparing for a move to Real Madrid and it is a good move both for him and for Real," Laurdrup told Sportske Novosti. "Again in Russia, he proved how good he is."

New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri may try to convince Hazard to stay at the club, but the lure of Champions League football might be too much for him to resist.

Speaking before Belgium's World Cup elimination against France, Hazard seemed interested in the possibility of moving to Madrid, but denied that any approach had been made.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"I think Real is everyone's dream," he told beIN SPORTS. “For now, it's the World Cup. As I have said at least 100 times, I am at Chelsea and for the moment nobody has made me an offer."


Hazard has made 300 appearances since joining Chelsea from Lille in 2012, scoring 89 goals. He won the PFA Young Player of the Year award in the 2013/14 season and followed it up by winning the PFA Player of the Year award the following year.

The transfer fee could be as much as £150m, which would be a British record and the third most expensive deal of all time.

