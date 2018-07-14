Newcastle Midfielder Hands in Transfer Request in Hopes of Securing Summer Exit South

Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden has informed the club of his intention to leave this summer after handing in a transfer request.

The 23-year-old spoke directly with manager Rafa Benitez to stress that his decision was not a footballing one but one he came to based solely on family reasons - as per the Mirror.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Hayden established himself in and around Newcastle's starting lineup last season, featuring 26 times as Newcastle finished in the top half of the table in their first season back in the top flight following promotion from the Championship.





However, despite having three years remaining on his contract with the Magpies, Hayden has sought a move further south to be closer to his hometown of Chelmsford due to exceptional family reasons.

Frustrating for #NUFC this. Another player to try and sell and another to try to recruit. Adds to the ever growing list of issues to resolve in less than four weeks. Like Hayden but why couldn’t this have been discussed earlier in the window. — Tom Stevens (@tomstevensnufc) July 14, 2018

The ex-Arsenal youth star is understood to have underlined his appreciation for playing for the Magpies and their supporters when handing in his request on Friday, and he is full of respect and admiration for Benitez after the Spaniard handed him the opportunity in the first team.

The club have been aware of Hayden's family issues and the midfielder is hoping to secure a move during the current transfer window.

The departure of the former England Under-21 international could add another piece of business to Newcastle's summer plans as they are likely to be on the hunt for another midfielder despite having already landed Ki Sung-yueng from Swansea.

Meanwhile, midfield outcast Jack Colback is not expected to return to Newcastle's first team having been sent to train with the reserves, all but ensuring his exit from the club ahead of next season - with Nottingham Forest understood to be interested in a permanent move.