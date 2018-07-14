Newcastle Supporters Share Their Joy on Twitter Over Outcast Midfielder's Impending Exit

By 90Min
July 14, 2018

Newcastle fans have taken news of Jack Colback's impending departure in good spirits, emotions which border on being overjoyed if social media is anything to go by. 

The 28-year-old has been informed by the club that he can leave on a permanent basis this summer after being cast aside by manager Rafa Benitez, with Nottingham Forest the front runners to land the former Sunderland midfielder following his loan stint last term. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Earlier reports claim the Championship side have opened talks over securing Colback after the Magpies informed him that he would be training with the reserves upon his return to the club. 

The midfielder has been plagued by injury and inconsistent performances have seen him crash out of contention with the Premier League outfit, with the news of his exit coming as music to the ears of the Newcastle faithful as he currently demands £40,000-per-week. 

While those on Tyneside are eagerly awaiting any incoming players, Colback's imminent departure has been received in a positive fashion as his four-year spell, which amassed 102 appearances and 15 goal contributions, nears it end. 

Here is what some had to say on Twitter in light of the news...

