D.C. United held its inaugural match on Saturday night at the new stadium, Audi Field, and it seems there were some structural issues.

Reports started popping up on Twitter about metal railings falling at the stadium, and one piece hit sideline reporter Lindsay Simpson, according to ABC7's Erin Hawksworth.

Medics treated Simpson, and D.C. United officials confirmed that the railing grazed Simpson's head and fell on her shoulder, reports Hawksworth.

Reporter Pablo Maurer shared a photo of another railing in the stadium that was fixed with duct tape after pieces of it fell off.

DC United sideline reporter Lindsay Simpson she was hit by a railing at Audi Field and treated by medics. Hope she feels better soon. pic.twitter.com/9bnkXcy1aW — Erin Hawksworth (@ABC7Erin) July 15, 2018

It fell and grazed her head and landed on her shoulder according to DC United officials https://t.co/mS5oHFUmsY — Erin Hawksworth (@ABC7Erin) July 15, 2018

A DC United spokesperson has confirmed that sideline reporter Lindsay Simpson was hit in the head by an object and is no longer doing the broadcast tonight. No data yet as to what it was she was hit by. #DCU #DCvVAN — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) July 15, 2018

An ominous start to @audifield as a chunk of metal falls on a member of the broadcast team. Ouch. @whitecapsfc #capsontour pic.twitter.com/LOfgTBAdyg — Clay Adams, ABC, APR (@OzClay2) July 14, 2018

So they’ve had a couple of incidents here at the stadium where sections of railing have fallen - in one incident someone got struck by falling debris. They’ve resorted to duct tape as a temp fix. pic.twitter.com/mgPtckTL4x — Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) July 15, 2018

The night at Audi Field was special for soccer fans, as former Everton star, Wayne Rooney, made his MLS debut. Rooney entered the match in the 58th minute and provided an assist for D.C.'s second goal.

D.C. beat the Vancouver White Caps 3-1.

