Report: Sideline Reporter Hit by Metal Railing Falling at D.C. United's New Audi Field

D.C. United held its inaugural match on Saturday night at Audi Field.

By Jenna West
July 14, 2018

D.C. United held its inaugural match on Saturday night at the new stadium, Audi Field, and it seems there were some structural issues.

Reports started popping up on Twitter about metal railings falling at the stadium, and one piece hit sideline reporter Lindsay Simpson, according to ABC7's Erin Hawksworth.

Medics treated Simpson, and D.C. United officials confirmed that the railing grazed Simpson's head and fell on her shoulder, reports Hawksworth.

Reporter Pablo Maurer shared a photo of another railing in the stadium that was fixed with duct tape after pieces of it fell off.

The night at Audi Field was special for soccer fans, as former Everton star, Wayne Rooney, made his MLS debut. Rooney entered the match in the 58th minute and provided an assist for D.C.'s second goal.

D.C. beat the Vancouver White Caps 3-1.

(H/T Awful Announcing)

