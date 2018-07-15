Bayern Munich Loanee Could Return to Real Madrid After Attracting Attention of New Manager

By 90Min
July 15, 2018

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez could be given another chance to break back into the fold at the Spanish club as new manager Julen Lopetegui believes the Colombian is capable of filling the creative void left by Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Spanish publication Marca, the door remains open for Rodriguez to play for Madrid following the departure of manager Zinedine Zidane this summer. 

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Rodriguez would apparently be open to playing for Madrid again, having previously been prevented from doing so due to his poor relationship with the Frenchman.

However, the main stumbling block is the fact that he is currently halfway through a two-year loan deal at German champions Bayern Munich, with the Bavarian side holding the upper hand in negotiations.

TF-Images/GettyImages

However, Marca have also suggested that Bayern are not entirely opposed to the idea of allowing Rodriguez to return to the Spanish capital a year early and have not shut the door entirely on negotiations.

While the Colombian attacker enjoyed a fine season in the Bundesliga and Bayern will not be eager to lose him in a hurry, the outcome of the deal could come down to Rodriguez's own happiness and where he sees himself playing next season.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

The terms of Rodriguez's loan deal also include an option to buy at the end of the 2018/19 season - however, this outcome seems unlikely with Rodriguez himself currently keen on a return to Madrid.

With Lopetegui looking to bring Rodriguez back to Madrid as he prepares to take charge ahead of the new season, the Spanish manager has encouraged the player to force his way out of the loan deal with Bayern by any means necessary.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)