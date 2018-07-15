Journalist Names Three Players Liverpool Need to Sign Instead of Juventus Star Paulo Dybala

By 90Min
July 15, 2018

ESPN FC journalist Gabriele Marcotti has suggested Liverpool would be better served spending the money they'd use to sign Paulo Dybala on one of three other positions - a new goalkeeper, centre back or midfielder.

Marcotti believes that the Reds would be better spent investing in key areas on the pitch, rather than splashing the cash on a marquee signing like Dybala.

Koji Watanabe/GettyImages

“I think if Liverpool are going to go and spend some money, [there are] certainly other areas of the pitch I would spend the money on,” Marcotti told ESPN FCas quoted by the Sport Review.

“Maybe goalkeeper, maybe centre back, maybe another body in midfield since Emre Can has gone. I just don’t see Dybala as a priority for Liverpool.”

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Liverpool have been linked with a move to sign the 24-year-old Argentina international from Juventus this summer, in an attempt to bolster their attack.

The Merseyside club still has funds to spend this summer from Philippe Coutinho's £142m January transfer to Barcelona, even despite having already spent a combined £87m on Fabinho and Naby Keita.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Brazilian international Fabinho cost £39m from Monaco, while Guinean Keita joined from RB Leipzig in a £48m deal.

Dybala has made 98 league appearances for Juventus since joining them back in 2015 from Palermo, scoring 52 times.

The Argentinian was part of his country's World Cup squad this summer, though only played 22 minutes in a single appearance in Russia.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Liverpool achieved a fourth place finish in the Premier League last season, ensuring their continued participation in the Champions League for the upcoming season.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the final of the competition last year, in Kiev. A brace from Gareth Bale and a Karim Benzema goal were enough to see the Spanish giants to victory.

