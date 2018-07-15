Rafa Benitez Reveals Newcastle United's Transfer Plans for the Remainder of the Summer

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has said that the Magpies are looking to recruit at least four more players in order to improve their squad for next season.

The manager has already overseen the arrival of Chelsea winger Kenedy on loan this summer, with the Brazilian coming in as the club's third signing during the transfer window, following Martin Dubravka and Ki Sung-Yeung. However, he's still seeking to make a few more additions before things kick off in the Premier League next month.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“There are some positions we have to improve, not just a striker,” Benitez said in reply to questions over the club's plans for the remainder of the window (via ChronicleLive).

“We have [to sign] two or three more offensive players, and also we need a back up in defence, or to improve the defence a little bit.”

Rafa Benitez reveals Newcastle United want FOUR more signings - including at least one striker https://t.co/0CnOlHNU3O #NUFC #HWTL pic.twitter.com/uia4OHKW6a — NUFC Collective (@NUFCCoIIective) July 14, 2018

Newcastle are believed to be looking into bringing Andros Townsend back to St. James' Park, while West Brom's Salomon Rondon is also reported as being on their radar.

Benitez had made Alassane Plea his chief summer target, but the French striker has since joined Borussia Monchengladbach from French outfit OGC Nice, who are said to have rebuffed Newcastle's £20m bid two weeks prior to the move.

“We have plenty of work [still to do]," Benitez added. "The point is not how many [signings] we have done.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

“We have to improve the team, and that means improve the squad. At the moment, we have the same players, more or less, that we had before.

“We are in the starting position again.”