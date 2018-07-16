Leicester City Set to Receive Payout From FIFA Due to Player Presence at 2018 World Cup

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

Leicester City are set to receive £1.7m from FIFA due to having ten players playing at the 2018 World Cup.

The windfall comes from FIFA's 'club benefit programme' which entitles teams to a sum of money in compensation for allowing their players to take part in the tournament. 

A total of $209m is split between the clubs, and with Leicester having ten players represented at the World Cup, the Leicester Mercury have reported that this entitles them to £1.7m worth of the fund.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Both Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire helped England reach the semi finals of the World Cup - with the latter even scoring in England's 2-0 win over Sweden in the quarter finals - however neither were able to help England reach the final after they were dumped out by Croatia in the semi final.

Leicester received the seventh highest amount out of all the Premier League clubs, with Manchester City receiving the highest amount out of any European team with a £3.9m payout. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Interestingly, Premier League clubs took around 20% of the total sum with a higher percentage also offered to teams whose players progressed further in the tournament.

With the World Cup now done and dusted, attention will now turn to pre-season ahead of the 2018/19 season. Clubs have already began their schedule of friendlies, although those involved at the World Cup will now receive some time off before rejoining their club teammates.

It looks unlikely that Maguire or Vardy will be fit in time for Leicester's opening Premier League game of the season against Manchester United on 10 August, but the Red Devils United will also likely be missing some of their key players for the clash.

