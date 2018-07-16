Man Utd's Alexis Sanchez Misses Out on USA Tour After Being Refused Entry Due to Visa Issues

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has been refused entry to the United States and will not be with the team when they take part in their pre-season tour of America, per the BBC.

The Chilean is apparently unable to enter the States as a result of visa issues stemming from a suspended sentence over tax fraud.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Last season's FA Cup finalists flew to Los Angeles on Sunday, but Sanchez was a notable absentee, with United later confirming that the player was left in England because of "personal administrative issues."

The former Arsenal attacker was met with problems when he attempted the acquisition of a U.S visa after accepting a suspended prison sentence for tax fraud in Spain back in February.

The player admitted culpability following a charge stating he had defrauded the Spanish government of £885,000 during the 2012/13 season, while he was still a Barcelona player.

Sanchez agreed to repay the sum in full, accepting a 16-month sentence, and he avoided prison as Spain's laws allow first-time offenders sentenced for less than two years to serve outside of jail, providing they aren't charged with another offence during the period.

America's laws, meanwhile, do not permit anyone found guilty of fraud to obtain a visa or enter the country.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Unfortunately for United, they will have to proceed on their five-game tour without one of their most important players.

They will start the tour with a match against Club America in Arizona on Friday morning and will also be visiting Santa Clara, Detroit and Miami before heading back home.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)