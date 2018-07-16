Manchester United Announces Transfer of Daley Blind Back to Ajax

Manchester United have agreed terms with Dutch side Ajax over the sale of defender Daley Blind.

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

Blind hardly featured for the Red Devils during the 2017/18 season, scoring once in just 17 appearances in all competitions, and United have now confirmed he is likely to leave after they agreed terms with Ajax.

A statement on their website reads: "Manchester United has agreed terms with Ajax for the transfer of Daley Blind.

"A further announcement will be made in due course."

Blind joined United in 2014 after a stellar World Cup with the Netherlands and has made 141 appearances for the club in total, scoring six goals and winning the FA Cup, League Cup, the Europa League and the Community Shield.

He was purchased from Ajax, for whom he made 143 appearances for during his first stint with the Dutch giants and rose to prominence to become one of Europe's most sought after footballers.

