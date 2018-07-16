Paul Pogba is Only the Fourth Man Utd Player in the Club's History to Win the World Cup

Paul Pogba is the first Manchester United player to win the World Cup since 1966 after he helped fire France to victory over Croatia in the 2018 final in Moscow on Sunday.

While United have had several World Cup winners play for them in seasons past - Kleberson and Juan Mata are recent examples - Pogba is the first to do so while actually playing for the Old Trafford club since a trio of United men won the trophy with England 52 years ago.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Sir Bobby Charlton, Nobby Stiles and John Connelly were the last United players to win the World Cup until Pogba joined the elite club on a rainy Sunday evening in Russia.

With Charlton, Stiles (both of whom started the 1966 final for England against West Germany) and Connelly all winning the old Jules Rimet trophy, Pogba is actually the first player to lay his hands on the current trophy, introduced in 1974, while with United.

What's more, Pogba's clinical goal to put France 3-1 up put him in a bracket all on his own as he became the first United player to score in a World Cup final as well.

United are understandably incredibly proud of their superstar, with headlines such as 'All Hail Pogba', 'Our World Cup Winner' and 'How Pogba Fired France to Victory' splashed all over the homepage of the club's official website.

"It's just unbelievable, magnificent, wonderful, a dream come true," Pogba is quoted as saying by The Independent.

"I think it's a challenge, for me to improve and get better and better, to win trophies and we did today so I'm very happy, the most important thing is that I won the World Cup and be in history forever. Two stars [on the shirt]. That's it."

Ex-United captain Roy Keane has even joked that Pogba, who has come under immense scrutiny and criticism over his image and lifestyle, has license to do as he pleases now because he has won the ultimate trophy.

"I don't mind Pogba dancing now, he's entitled to have a dance now he's won the World Cup. He can do whatever the hell he wants with his hair," he said.