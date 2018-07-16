Pundit Rio Ferdinand Shocked by Tottenham Star Hugo Lloris' World Cup Final Mistake

Those of you who watched Sunday's World Cup final between France and Croatia would know that it was a game with that had just about everything.

The tournament, on the whole, was simply remarkable and will go down as one of the best of its kind and certainly the best in recent memory.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Six goals were scored in the final in the final; each of which seemingly different from the other. There was an own goal, a VAR-influenced penalty decision, three top drawer strikes, and then there was that laughable Hugo Lloris' blunder which let Croatia back into the game after France had taken a 4-1 lead.

Les Bleus seemed set to cruise to victory with little concern after Kylian Mbappe's 65th-minute goal. And with 25 minutes left to see out, it looked to be job done. Lloris, however, handed the Croats a lifeline with one of the most insane and unnecessary blunders you'll ever see.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The French stopper - who had an otherwise spectacular personal campaign between the sticks -received the ball from a back pass and tried rounding an onrushing Mario Mandzukic.

The Juventus striker quickly pounced on the mistake and poked home to get his nation back to within two with around 20 minutes to play, but that was as far as it got for them.

After the match, former England defender Rio Ferdinand claimed to be surprised by Lloris' ill-advised attempt.

"We were all sitting here, just aghast, like what is he doing? What is he thinking? Every part about this is wrong," Ferdinand told BBC Sport. "Go away from where the forward's coming from. It's like he's almost thinking, 'you know what, I need to get on the showreel here'."

🧤 David De Gea & Loris Karius: “You won’t see a bigger mistake than ours in 2018”.



🇫🇷 Hugo Lloris: “Hold my beer”. pic.twitter.com/0mTrJCoKFP — SPORF (@Sporf) July 15, 2018

In the end, though, the keeper was in good enough a mood to laugh at his gaffe when the replays came on in the Luzhniki Stadium while he waited to lift the World Cup trophy.