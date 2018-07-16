Roy Keane Hails Paul Pogba as He Says the Frenchman Can Do Whatever the Hell He Wants

Stern football manager and pundit Roy Keane joked that Paul Pogba can now do whatever he wants after guiding France to their second ever World Cup triumph.

As quoted by the Mail Online, the Irishman said: "I don't mind Pogba dancing now, he's entitled to have a dance now he's won the World Cup. He can do whatever the hell he wants with his hair."

The 25-year-old scored the third goal in an entertaining 4-2 win against Croatia in Moscow yesterday, with the French winning their second World Cup 20 years after their first victory in 1998.

A Mario Mandžukić own goal, Antoine Griezmann penalty and 25 yards strike from 19-year-old Kylian Mbappé completed the scorers for the French.

France were able to find their own luck in the match, as a first ever World Cup final own goal was scored by Mandžukić as well as a controversial VAR decision, which awarded France a penalty. Both of these taking place before half time.





Pogba came under criticism before the tournament began, as he was booed off by the French fans in a warm up match for the World Cup.

Many have begun to question Jose Mourinho's use of Pogba in his Manchester United team, as French boss Didier Deschamps has found a way of producing the midfielders best performances this World Cup.

Former team mate of Pogba's, Rio Ferdinand praised the midfielder as he believes the Frenchman now plays with the full package.

He said: "He showed in this tournament he has it all - the defensive discipline and attacking - but it hasn't come together yet in a Manchester United shirt."