Sprint Legend Usain Bolt Inches Closer to Professional Football Career With Reported A-League Deal

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

Retired sprinter and Olympic legend Usain Bolt is reportedly set for the next step in his burgeoning football career as he nears a deal with A-League club Central Coast Mariners.

According to the Australian Daily Telegraph, Bolt is close to signing on for a six-week trial period with the club and could earn a longer deal that lasts the duration of the 2018/19 A-League season if he suitably impresses down under.

Dave J Hogan/GettyImages

Bolt, who has eight Olympic gold medals from his athletics career and still holds world records in the 100m (9.58s) and 200m (19.19s), has been keen to make the switch from athletics to professional football for years.

The 31-year-old Jamaican is a huge Manchester United fan and recently played at Old Trafford when he took part in Soccer Aid as striker and captain for the Rest of the World team, showcasing his ability with a well taken goal that was unfortunately ruled out for offside.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Bolt previously trained with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund earlier this year and also enjoyed a trial in Norway with Stromsgodset during which he played for the club in a friendly against the Norwegian Under-19 national team.

Away from athletics and football, Bolt is also a big basketball fan and a talented cricketer.

