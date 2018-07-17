Arsene Wenger Reveals How He Almost Slapped Arsenal Players Following Big Game Mistakes

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger provided a humorous response when asked which Arsenal player he would have like to have slapped during his time in north London.

Wenger recently stepped down as Arsenal manager following a 22-year spell with the Gunners in which he managed to win 17 trophies and guide his side to the first and only unbeaten Premier League season. Despite being 68 years old, he has not officially retired and is still considering his options this summer.

Unfortunately for Wenger, he wasn't able to finish off his reign by securing Champions League football or delivering a trophy during the 2017/18 season, but his shortcomings were soon forgotten by most Arsenal fans who were clearly appreciative of the job Wenger had done.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

In a recent interview with Christine Kelly, the host of RTL, Wenger opened up about a number of topics surrounding his long stint at Arsenal.





One of which was which Arsenal player he irritated him the most over the years and which one he would have most likely wanted to give a slap.

"Oh there's quite a few." Wenger stated (via the Mirror)

All the big mistakes, in big games, I won't name names; they're stronger than me."

Phil Cole/GettyImages

On reflection this was probably the most sensible answer Wenger could have provided considering how hard some of the players he has had to manage over the years.

It would have come as no surprise for Wenger to rattle off a list of names, but by instead opting to provide a more subtle and humorous response, he's kept him self safe from Tony Adams or Patrick Viera bashing down his door any time soon.