Barcelona Announce Record Income for 2017/18 Season as Catalans Turn a Profit Despite Record Buys

By 90Min
July 17, 2018

Barcelona have announced that the club took a record income of €914m last season, leaving them (marginally) in profit for the 2017/18 campaign despite breaking their own transfer record twice. 

In a statement on their official website, the club confirmed their final accounts for the season just gone, with a net profit of €13m after tax. 

The €222m sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain played a large part in the club's off-field activities over the course of the season, with Ousmane Dembele arriving for a club record €105m in the summer and Philippe Coutinho arriving in January for an initial €120m.

The club's statement read: "The Board of Directors has approved the closing of the accounts corresponding to the 2017/18 season. The final result of this year reflects a record income in the history of the Club of €914m, with an expense of €882m. 

"The operating profit was €32m, while the net profit was €13m after taxes. EBITDA was set at €177m.

"The Board has valued the final balance of the year positively, and it's in line with the Strategic Plan of the Club to reach €1,000m of income in 2021. As is traditional, the Club will present the details of the year end figures, as well as the new budget, before the next Members' General Assembly."

The club also confirmed their opponents for their traditional curtain-raiser at the Nou Camp, inviting Boca Juniors to play for the Joan Gamper Trophy for the sixth time - taking them level with PSV Eindhoven as the most-featured non-Barcelona team to compete for the trophy. 

