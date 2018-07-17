Brighton Launch New Nike Home & Away Kits for Fast Approaching 2018/19 Season

Brighton & Hove Albion have officially launched brand new Nike home and away kits ahead of the start of the 2018/19 Premier League season next month.

The home shirt features wider blue and white stripes than last season, while the sleeves are solid white instead of solid blue. It will also be worn with white shorts and blue socks as opposed to blue shorts and white socks that were used in the 2017/18 campaign.

😀 Now available from ➡️ https://t.co/ILPeFHuCIU – the new home and away 2018/19 Nike kit.⁰⁰#BHAFC 🔵⚪️✅ pic.twitter.com/havwgRwQNG — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) July 17, 2018

This coming season's away shirt is green and draws inspiration from the 1898/99 colours of Brighton United, the first professional football club that called the city home. The green shirt is paired with white shorts and white socks.

The Seagulls have already kicked off their pre-season schedule, drawing 1-1 with Swiss club St Gallen. Further friendlies will be played against AFC Wimbledon, Charlton and Birmingham in what remains of July, before Sporting CP visit the Amex Stadium in early August.

Brighton's first game of the new Premier League campaign will see Chris Hughton's team make the trip north to face Watford at Vicarage Road.