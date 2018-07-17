Tottenham Prepare for Six First Team Departures as Mauricio Pochettino Plots Squad Shake-Up

Tottenham could be the place to be this deadline day as the club are ready to allow six first-team players to depart the club in a flurry of late transfer activity.

Toby Alderweireld could lead the departures alongside follow first-team regulars Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele. Alderweireld starred for Belgium at this summer’s World Cup and is expected to complete a transfer to Manchester United after recently admitting he is unsure of his future at Tottenham.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Also amongst the expected departures are flop forward duo Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente, as well as fringe players Georges-Kevin N’koudou and Marcus Edwards who were allowed to leave on loan last season.

According to the Evening Standard, Mauricio Pochettino is keen to move on some of the players to fund a move for some marquee signings. The priority for Tottenham remains someone to share the goal burden with Harry Kane.

Preferably a star forward who can also operate in other positions, so they won’t be reduced to lengthy spells on the sidelines. Pochettino has apparently identified Manchester United forward Anthony Martial as the ideal candidate.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Martial who can play through the middle or out wide would be a suitable fit and has found game time limited at Old Trafford. The 22-year-old Frenchman has 36 goals in his three seasons in Manchester and could be sold for the right price.

Martial has been linked with a move away already this summer with PSG and Bayern Munich suggested amongst his potential destination. United boss Jose Mourinho is eager to add Croatian star Ivan Perisic to his squad this summer and Martial’s departure would free up space for that deal.

A transfer would seemingly suit all parties then but Tottenham do face serious competition from the aforementioned sides and Martial will not come cheap. The Frenchman arrived at Old Trafford for an estimated £53m and the club will want to recoup the majority of that fee.