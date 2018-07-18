Gareth Bale Looks for Reassurances Under Julen Lopetegui Following Positive First Talk With New Boss

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has been given assurances from new manager Julen Lopetegui that he will be an important figure in the Spaniard's team next season, but the Welshman is looking for that promise to be proven in the near future if he is to remain at the club.

Madrid returned to preseason on Monday morning, meeting their new boss and beginning work ahead of what will be a very busy season in the Spanish capital. Bale, sitting down and talking with Lopetegui over the manager's plans for the player, is believed to have had a very successful opening chat with the former Spain coach.

Great to be back training with @realmadrid and a big thank you to everyone for all your birthday messages! ⚽🎂 pic.twitter.com/gwCTmkycOq — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) July 16, 2018

According to the Daily Mail, Bale has received assurances from his new boss that he will play an integral role in the Spanish capital next season following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

The 29-year-old is to become the club's main talisman, and it all sits very well with the attacker - provided Lopetegui does keep to his word and makes Bale the main man at Madrid.

However, with Ronaldo gone, many are anticipating Los Blancos to dip back into the transfer market and sign a replacement - the most linked names being those of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Eden Hazard (with the latter currently looking the most likely option).

Should a signing be made that causes Bale to question the assurances that his new manager has just given him, he'll look to sort a move away from the club as soon as he can.

The English transfer window slams shut on August 9, and with Real returning from the pre-season training camp only the day before that, Bale wants his worries well and truly quashed within the next week (before they head out for the summer).

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

There has only been one club strongly linked with Bale this summer, in the form of Manchester United. The next seven days could prove very interesting.