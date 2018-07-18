Inter Open New Contract Talks With Mauro Icardi's Representatives After Stellar Season

By 90Min
July 18, 2018

Mauro Icardi's representatives have opened talks with Inter to discuss a new contract for the Argentine striker at the San Siro.

Icardi's 29 goals for the Nerazzurri last season saw them return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2011/12 campaign, and it meant that he was tied with Ciro Immobile at the top of the Serie A scoring charts.

It was reported earlier this month that Chelsea, Juventus and Real Madrid had been linked with a move for Icardi, and Madrid's sale of Cristiano Ronaldo made them the most likely destination for the 25-year-old.

Calcio Mercato reports that Inter are attempting to nip any possible bid in the bud by offering Icardi a new contract which will increase his salary but, more crucially, renew his release clause.

A €110m release clause in his current contract has expired but it is expected that the new agreement will see that clause renewed and raised to reflect the increased importance of Icardi.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

He will be rewarded for the most prolific season of his career to date with a wage increase to between €5m and €6m a year, and the new deal will extend Icardi's stay at the San Siro until 2023.

Despite his excellent 2017/18 season, Icardi was left out of Argentina's World Cup squad, a decision for which Jorge Sampaoli faced scathing criticism, particularly after La Albiceleste's last 16 defeat to France.

With Sampaoli gone, Icardi - who has appeared 4 times for the national team - will hope that he can return to the setup under the next manager.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Icardi made his international debut in 2013, shortly after joining Inter, but his second cap did not come until four years later.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)