Juventus Have 'No Intention' of Reuniting Cristiano Ronaldo With His Former Manager

Reigning Serie A champions Juventus do not have any plans to appoint former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane as a consultant, contrary to reports in Spain.

Zidane, a Bianconeri player between 1996 and 2001, recently left his position as the head coach at the Santiago Bernabéu after winning three Champions League titles on the bounce, as well as one La Liga trophy and the Spanish super cup.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

It was suggested in Spain that Zidane could return to his former side Juventus as a consultant this summer, following the arrival of Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo. It was also claimed that the Frenchman's son Luca Zidane, who is currently part of Real Madrid's Castilla setup, would follow his dad to Turin.

However, a spokesperson at Juventus told AS that they had "no intention" of signing the former Real Madrid boss or his son, insisting that the club's consultancy role was already occupied by Czech Republic legend Pavel Nedvěd.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Los Blancos have appointed Julen Lopetegui as their new manager ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, although their decision to appoint the 51-year-old as Zidane's successor came with its own controversy.

Lopetegui was set to take charge of Spain at the World Cup this summer, but Real Madrid's decision to announce the deal just days before the tournament kicked off in Russia caused the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to part ways with the former FC Porto manager.

Spain looked towards Fernando Hierro to guide them through the competition. However, the 50-year-old walked away from the job when La Roja were knocked out by host nation Russia, with the RFEF since deciding to appoint Luis Enrique as their new head coach.