Report Claims Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus Move Has Persuaded Paul Pogba to Return to Turin

Paul Pogba is eyeing a return to Juventus this summer, according to reports in Italy. The Frenchman has supposedly grown tired of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, and wants to return to Serie A now that Cristiano Ronaldo has made the move there.

The back end of last season saw an apparent rift break out between Pogba and Mourinho, and ever since, the press have loved to speculate over the World Cup winner's future at the club.

Though little noise has been made of Pogba's Old Trafford future in recent weeks, the latest headline claims that he's looking to move back to Turin, having been persuaded to return by the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

In fact, Tuttosport go as far as dedicating an entire front page to the claim on Wednesday morning's paper. This is entirely based on the player's supposed unhappiness under Jose Mourinho, and a conversation that he had with Blaise Matuidi (of Juventus) after the World Cup final.

This conversation, for some reason, has made a few pen pushers believe that the 25-year-old is determined to find his way back to Turin simply because his France teammate asked him to.

Pogba simply replied to the question: "Ah, the Old Lady, the Old Lady," which must be French for 'yes' according to the Italians.

It might be worth mentioning that it was Tuttosport that broke the news about Ronaldo's decision to move to Juventus a few weeks ago, but even a broken clock is right twice a day.

Finally, another factor for Pogba is the supposed return of Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman is expected to move back to Juventus and take up the role of Director of Sport in the coming months, and that excites the midfielder.

Could this be the second time Tuttosport is right? Perhaps. Then again, perhaps not. It's one thing finding out information about a transfer, it's another to be able to climg inside a player's head and figure out where he sees his own future.