Theo Hernandez Tipped to Leave Real Madrid Just 12 Months After Signing 6-Year Contract

Real Madrid left back Theo Hernandez has been tipped to leave the club after just one season at the Bernabeu, after failing to fulfil his potential during a campaign in which he only played 13 times in La Liga and 23 times in total across all competitions.

Real spent €24m and broke a long standing pact not to sign players from city rivals Atletico when they tied Hernandez to a long term six-year contract this time last year.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

However, according to Marca, the lure of playing more regular football elsewhere is pushing the 20-year-old towards the exit already, although it is said that Real will retain a buy-back clause.

Hernandez, whose older brother Lucas has just won the World Cup with France, made a name for himself in La Liga during an impressive loan spell at Deportivo Alaves in 2016/17.

He played 32 league games for the Basque club and made it all the way to the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. Alaves lost the final 3-1, but Hernandez actually scored one of only two goals he has managed in his senior career to date.

Speaking in April ahead a Madrid derby against his former club, Hernandez had said how joining Real was the 'happiest moment' of his life and that he 'didn't think twice' before signing.

"When they called to bring me to Real Madrid I didn't think twice," he said at the time.

"For me, it's the best team in the world. Now I have to keep growing and stay here for the rest of my career. I was very nervous the first time I played at the Bernabeu but I'm feeling more relaxed all the time.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

"The call from Real Madrid was the most beautiful, happiest moment of my life. I dream of growing at Real Madrid, both as a person and a player, and if I'm to do that I have to work hard every day and give it my best."

Should Hernandez leave Real, it would mean that Marcelo is the only recognised left back in the squad. However, versatile defender Nacho would be expected to serve as a capable understudy.