Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has been given permission to join the rest of the squad on pre-season tour in the United States, the Old Trafford club has confirmed.

A visa issue thought to stem from a recent tax fraud conviction relating to income earned during his time at Barcelona had seen Sanchez left behind when United players departed for California.

Manager Jose Mourinho had described the blow as 'really bad' and added that Sanchez was 'really sad' at being unable to take part in vital pre-season training and friendlies.

But after working to resolve the issue, United has declared that Sanchez will now fly to America and link up with his colleagues following their opening tour game against Mexican giants Club America at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona.

Since being left behind earlier this week, Sanchez has continued training as normal at the club's Carrington training ground to maintain his fitness.

All being well, the former Arsenal star could be involved in the second tour game of the summer when United take on MLS side San Jose Earthquakes on July 22.

After that, the team will take part in three further friendlies as part of the International Champions Cup against AC Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid, before one final pre-season game back in Europe against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.