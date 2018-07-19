Alexis Sanchez Cleared to Travel, Join Man United in Pre-Season Tour

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has been given permission to join the rest of the squad on pre-season tour in the United States, the Old Trafford club have confirmed.

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has been given permission to join the rest of the squad on pre-season tour in the United States, the Old Trafford club has confirmed.

A visa issue thought to stem from a recent tax fraud conviction relating to income earned during his time at Barcelona had seen Sanchez left behind when United players departed for California.

Manager Jose Mourinho had described the blow as 'really bad' and added that Sanchez was 'really sad' at being unable to take part in vital pre-season training and friendlies.

But after working to resolve the issue, United has declared that Sanchez will now fly to America and link up with his colleagues following their opening tour game against Mexican giants Club America at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona.

Since being left behind earlier this week, Sanchez has continued training as normal at the club's Carrington training ground to maintain his fitness.

All being well, the former Arsenal star could be involved in the second tour game of the summer when United take on MLS side San Jose Earthquakes on July 22.

After that, the team will take part in three further friendlies as part of the International Champions Cup against AC Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid, before one final pre-season game back in Europe against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)