Burnley Prepare Double Swoop for Swansea Duo as Clarets Look to Raid Relegated Side

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Burnley are thought to be lining up a double swoop for Swansea duo Alfie Mawson and Sam Clucas, who are likely to move away from the Liberty Stadium this summer following their side's relegation to the Championship.

According to the Daily MailBurnley boss Sean Dyche has identified the pair as ideal signings to bolster his side, as they prepare for their exciting journey in the Europa League next season. The news comes after the Clarets allegedly had a £20m bid turned down for West Bromwich Albion (who were also relegated) pair Craig Dawson and Jay Rodriguez.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Mawson, 24, was named in England's squad for their pre-World Cup 2018 friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy in March, and while he didn't make an appearance, he is widely believed to be in manager Gareth Southgate's plans for the future. Clucas joined the Swans from Hull City last summer, and his tenacious style of midfield play could go down a treat at Burnley.

Burnley's attempts to harvest players from the squads of relegated sides has yet to draw dividends, and it remains to be seen whether Swansea will prove as stubborn as West Brom in their refusal to part with key players. The Clarets are yet to make a signing this summer, and will be hoping to finalise some important transfer business ahead of their pre-season.

Meanwhile, Swansea have been buoyed ahead of their 2018/19 campaign, as Ecuadorian winger Jefferson Montero has returned from his loan spell with Emelec, and is expected to play a key role in his side's push back to the Premier League. The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries during his time at the club, but now appears to be returning to his best at the ideal time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)