Burnley Prepare Double Swoop for Swansea Duo as Clarets Look to Raid Relegated Side

Burnley are thought to be lining up a double swoop for Swansea duo Alfie Mawson and Sam Clucas, who are likely to move away from the Liberty Stadium this summer following their side's relegation to the Championship.

According to the Daily Mail, Burnley boss Sean Dyche has identified the pair as ideal signings to bolster his side, as they prepare for their exciting journey in the Europa League next season. The news comes after the Clarets allegedly had a £20m bid turned down for West Bromwich Albion (who were also relegated) pair Craig Dawson and Jay Rodriguez.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Mawson, 24, was named in England's squad for their pre-World Cup 2018 friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy in March, and while he didn't make an appearance, he is widely believed to be in manager Gareth Southgate's plans for the future. Clucas joined the Swans from Hull City last summer, and his tenacious style of midfield play could go down a treat at Burnley.

Burnley's attempts to harvest players from the squads of relegated sides has yet to draw dividends, and it remains to be seen whether Swansea will prove as stubborn as West Brom in their refusal to part with key players. The Clarets are yet to make a signing this summer, and will be hoping to finalise some important transfer business ahead of their pre-season.

Meanwhile, Swansea have been buoyed ahead of their 2018/19 campaign, as Ecuadorian winger Jefferson Montero has returned from his loan spell with Emelec, and is expected to play a key role in his side's push back to the Premier League. The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries during his time at the club, but now appears to be returning to his best at the ideal time.