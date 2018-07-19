Cristiano Ronaldo's Mum Rubbishes Claims She Preferred Her Son to Return to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mum has broken her silence, rubbishing claims she wanted her son to return to Manchester United this summer.

Jose Mourinho’s side had been heavily linked with a reunion for the Portuguese star but a move did not materialise, with Ronaldo instead stunning the world by agreeing a deal to join Serie A champions Juventus for £88m.





A deal for one of the best players of all time was expected to be much more widely publicised and drawn out, but a deal between Real Madrid and Juventus seemed to crop up almost overnight between the two sides.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Following comments about his future in the immediate aftermath of the Champions League final, many expected Ronaldo to join either Paris Saint-Germain or return to Manchester United if he were to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. Some reports even quotes his mother as saying she would prefer a Premier League return for her son.

Since the completion of Ronaldo's switch to Juventus, reports have emerged claiming that Dolores Aveiro was unhappy with her son's decision to move to Turin. However, speaking at the star's unveiling, she stated that nothing could be further from the truth.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News: "It's a lie that I wanted him to return to Manchester United - It's not true.

"I'm very happy with his choice. It's a very happy day for all of us. My son will make Juve even bigger. This is a new adventure and a new life. He enjoyed it at Real Madrid but he needed other challenges."

Ronaldo scored 450 goals in 438 games for Real Madrid, winning 15 major honours and picking up four Ballon d'Or awards.

Now 33, the forward has no plans of slowing down and has already vowed to win the Champions League with Juve.

Juventus and Madrid met in the 2017 Champions League final where Los Blancos emerged victorious, but Ronaldo is hoping to end his former employers' three-year streak.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

He won’t have to wait long to face his old side for the first time either as the two clubs will meet on the 4th August in the International Champions Cup.