Everton Launch 2018/19 Away Kit Using Only Their Women's Team to Create History

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Everton have created a piece of history after they became the first Premier League club to use only its women's team to launch a new kit.


Other Premier League sides with strong women's teams - Arsenal, Manchester City - have used female players in kit launches before, but the Toffees have taken it a step further by launching the club's new 2018/19 away kit using only players from Everton Ladies.

Instead of players like Leighton Baines, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Tom Davies modelling the new 'carbon' strip with black sleeves and 'pink glo' trim, supplied by Umbro, it was Ladies stars Danielle Turner, Chloe Kelly, Megan Finnigan and goalkeeper Kirstie Levell.

"I am delighted to be a part of this groundbreaking and inspirational campaign. This is a kit that any Evertonian would be proud to wear," Turner told the club's official website.

"To have the chance to not only debut it alongside my teammates, but to be the first women's team to be given this opportunity, is a real reflection of Everton's one club philosophy and their commitment to growing the profile of the women's game."

The kit will be worn for the first time when Everton Ladies face Liverpool in an upcoming Merseyside derby friendly, while the men's team will wear it for a friendly against Porto.

Men's striker Cenk Tosun said, "I'm a big fan of the kit. The colours will really make us stand out and I will be looking forward to pulling on the shirt for the first time for our friendly against Porto.

"I know Everton Ladies will be wearing the kit in their game against Liverpool earlier that day, so hopefully the kit will see both sides kick off a successful away run."

