Everton Set for Surprise Move to Bring England World Cup Conquerer Back to Premier League

Everton look set to make a surprise move for Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj, who previously played in the Premier League for Manchester United and Sunderland.

According to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, via the Sun, the Toffees were highly impressed by the 23-year-old's energetic appearance in the World Cup against England, where the speedster scored a stunning goal to give his side a 1-0 victory, and are thought to be willing to offer the former Premier League flop a route back into English football with a big move this summer.

Januzaj joined Real Sociedad on a permanent deal from Man Utd last season, after failing to impress during his time at Old Trafford, and on his loan spells with Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland. The Belgian international played a bit part role in his first season in La Liga, but managed to score three goals and make five assists in his 28 appearances for La Real.

The Toffees clearly seem to be targeting wingers in their summer spending spree, with Bordeaux's midfield prodigy Malcom believed to be edging closer to a £30m move to Goodison Park. Januzaj could also be signed, allowing new manager Marco Silva to bolster his squad ahead of what will be a gruelling 2018/19 campaign.

Everton fans will be eager to see their side improve under Silva, after struggling in the 2017/18 campaign. While the Merseyside club did sign a host of talented new players with the money accumulated from the sale of Romelu Lukaku, the influx of new players failed to gel, and the side failed to live up to their pre-season predictions of qualifying for the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Everton are believed to be in the process of sorting out a loan move for a winger of their own - Yannick Bolasie. The DR Congo international has failed to replicate his Crystal Palace form since joining the Toffees, and managed just two goals and four assists last term. Turkish side Fenerbahçe are favourites to seal the loan deal, which could go through this week.