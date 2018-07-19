Liverpool completed its signing of goalkeeper Alisson Becker on Thursday, the team announced.

The 25-year-old signed a $87.4 million, five-year deal after transferring from Roma, according to Yahoo. He has spent the past two seasons with Roma and played in 37 Serie A games during the 2017-18 campaign.

"I'm really happy, it's a dream come true to wear such a prestigious shirt for a club of this size that is used to always winning," he said in a Liverpool release.

"In terms of my life and my career, it's a huge step for me being part of this club and this family," Alisson added.

'He's one of the world's best' 👊



Alisson began his career at Internacional in his homeland of Brazil. He played with the Seleção at this year's World Cup where his team lost in the quarterfinals. Liverpool finished the season fourth in the Premier League standings and lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

He will take over for Loris Karius, who had been Liverpool's No. 1 last season. The deal for Becker would be the most ever paid for a goalkeeper. The previous record was held by the Gianluigi Buffon's €53 million paid by Juventus to go to Parma.