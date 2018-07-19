Man Utd's Luke Shaw Feels 'Really Good' & is Determined to Prove Himself in Pre-Season

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is determined to make the most of his opportunity this pre-season as he fights to earn a regular place and save his Old Trafford career.

Shaw has recently entered the final 12 months of his contract and his United future has been showered in speculation that he will be moved on. But the club have shelved plans to sign a new left-back and the 23-year-old is working incredibly hard to prove himself.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

And with United still without a number of first team players because of their participation at the World Cup, manager Jose Mourinho has already hinted that Shaw, Eric Bailly and Andreas Pereira will all have chances to stake their claim in upcoming friendlies.

"There aren't just opportunities for me, there are opportunities for all the players," Shaw is quoted as saying by ManUtd.com as he appeared at a press conference this week.

"I look at it like that and I'm training hard and when the games come around - the next five are all about fitness, I want to try to prove to the manager that I can be in his team.

"When everyone comes back and everyone is fit and ready, I still want to be one of the first names on the team-sheet. It's time for me to show him over the next few weeks in particular what I can do and why I deserve to be in his team."

Before pre-season officially started, Shaw was training in Dubai to improve his fitness and replicate what he achieved in the summer of 2015 when he feels he was at his very best.

Pre season ready 🤙🏽 A post shared by Luke Shaw (@lukeshaw23) on Jul 6, 2018 at 3:16am PDT

Shaw was arguably United's best player in the opening weeks of the 2015/16 season as a result of the extra work he had put in. In his own words he felt 'really strong', but then a horrific broken leg suffered in the Champions League stopped him in his tracks.

As for his relationship with Mourinho?

"It's annoying for me to say I need to prove myself but I know what I can do and that's why I'm still here. I'm sure that's what the manager thinks because I don't think I would still be involved right now if he didn't believe in me," Shaw explained.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"I've had a good chat with him and I'm looking forward to the season and getting back to my best.

"A year ago today I was injured and doing rehab but I look at this year as being able to do a full pre-season and, right now, things are going really well and I feel really strong and good. I need to keep that up, not just now, but during the season and prove to people why I'm here."