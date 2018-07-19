Napoli on the Verge of Signing €15m Bordeaux and Senegal Full-Back

July 19, 2018

Italian side Napoli are reportedly close to signing Bordeaux and Senegal full-back Youssouf Sabaly for a fee of around €15m.

The defender played at left-back for Senegal throughout the World Cup, playing in all three of their group games, but is better known as a right-back for Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia, the two clubs have agreed a €15m fee for the player, although the Italian side are hoping for a lower price due to the 25-year-old's problem with his medial collateral ligament in his knee.


His injury was not prevalent during the World Cup, but may have been aggravated during the tournament and could cause him to miss out on the start of the season.

The player has been vital for Bordeaux in Ligue 1, making 35 league appearances last season and even managing to get five assists.

Should Sabaly sign for Napoli, he would likely star alongside his international teammate Kalidou Koulibaly in defence.

Napoli have recently sold one of their most important players, Brazilian midfielder Jorginho, to Premier League side Chelsea on a five-year deal and are seemingly looking to reinvest the transfer fee into the squad.


The Partenopei were impressive last season, finishing in second place behind Juventus, only losing out on the Serie A title during the penultimate game of the season. The side have recently replaced their manager Maurizio Sarri (who has moved to Chelsea) with Carlo Ancelotti, who is one of only three managers to have won the Champions League three times.

