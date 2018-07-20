Brighton Complete Signing of South African Striker Percy Tau From Mamelodi Sundowns

By 90Min
July 20, 2018

Brighton have signed South Africa international Percy Tau from Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns for an undisclosed fee.

Tau scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in the league last season as the Sundowns won their third league title in the last five years. For his performances, he was voted South African player of the season.

Tau has signed a four-year deal with the Seagulls but he will have to wait to make his debut in England's Premier League, as Brighton are planning to loan him out ahead of the new season.

“Percy is a player we have highlighted for the future, and there is no doubting his talent, having been voted South African player of the season," manager Chris Hughton told the club's website.

“Percy will go out on loan this season, play regularly and get some experience of European football. 

Atsushi Tomura/GettyImages

“We will be watching his progress and monitoring his development over the season.”

Tau made his international debut in March 2017, scoring in a friendly win over Guinea-Bissau. That set the tone for a good start to his South Africa career, with five goals in 12 appearances so far.

Tau is Brighton's sixth signing of the summer and their third African addition after the arrivals of Malian midfield Yves Bissouma and Nigerian centre back Leon Balogun.

