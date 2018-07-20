Everton Eye Double Loan Move for Fringe Chelsea Pair in Bid to Boost Attacking Quality

Everton are being linked with a double raid on Chelsea to sign midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and forward Michy Batshuayi on loan for the duration of the 2018/19 season, as new manager Marco Silva looks to add more attacking quality to his squad.

The Toffees have been linked with the likes of Danny Welbeck and Adnan Januzaj in recent days, suggesting there is genuine intention to sign one or more forward-thinking players in the remaining three weeks of the transfer window.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Though not starters, Loftus-Cheek and Batshuayi impressed at the recently concluded World Cup with England and Belgium respectively and the Daily Mirror claims that Everton have eyes for both as Chelsea to prepare to loan them out.

The newspaper explains that Silva wants to play a 4-3-3 formation and has identified Loftus-Cheek, who spent last season at Crystal Palace and is once more of interest to the Eagles, as a central midfielder that he wants to use in that system.

The alleged interest in Batshuayi, who finished 2017/18 in fine form on loan at Borussia Dortmund is reported as additional and it is said that Everton will enquire as to whether either player will form part of new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri's plans this season.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Since Silva replaced Sam Allardyce as manager and Marcel Brands as new sporting director, Everton are yet to complete any signings at all this summer. Burnley and Tottenham are the only other Premier League clubs in the same boat.