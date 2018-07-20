Keylor Navas Determined to Fight for Real Madrid Place Despite Thibaut Courtois Links

By 90Min
July 20, 2018

Keylor Navas wants to stay at Real Madrid and fight for his place even if Thibaut Courtois arrives from Chelsea in the coming weeks.

Courtois has made it clear that he would favour a move to Madrid this summer and reports have claimed that he could be closing in on completing that transfer, with his club and country teammate Eden Hazard also strong linked to Real.

Navas would probably be usurped as the club's first choice goalkeeper, but AS claims that he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and fight for his starting berth until his contract expires in 2020.

The Costa Rican made that claim after winning the Champions League in May, but a lot has changed since then. Zinedine Zidane, who was one of Navas' biggest fans, resigned as manager and was replaced by Julen Lopetegui.

Zidane defended Navas after his errors nearly cost Madrid in last season's Champions League quarter finals against Juventus, and his faith was repaid by an excellent performance from the 31-year-old in the semi final win over Bayern Munich.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Goalkeeping coach Luis Llopis has also left and with Courtois' arrival seemingly imminent, Navas knows that his time as number one at the Bernabeu may be coming to an end.

If Courtois does complete his return to the Spanish capital, Lopetegui will face the challenge of trying to keep two top-class goalkeepers happy. Navas may become Real's cup goalkeeper while Courtois takes over for the league games.

Reserve goalkeepers Kiko Casilla and Luca Zidane are likely to leave the European champions, with Ukrainian youngster Andriy Lunin taking over as the third-in-command (or second, if Navas leaves).

