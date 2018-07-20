Zlatan Ibrahimovic Defends Paul Pogba Against Critics and Insists Frenchman Has More to Give

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has jumped to the defence of ex-Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba, suggesting that the 25-year-old has won far more than those who continue to criticise him and that people simply need to lay off the Frenchman.





Pogba recently added a World Cup winner's medal to his growing collection of honours after scoring in the final against Croatia and enjoying a fine tournament overall.

Add that to his success at Juventus (4 Serie A titles, 2 Coppa Italia) and the trophies he has picked up since returning to United (EFL Cup, Europa League) and it is remarkable just how much Pogba has actually won in his young career to date.

For Ibrahimovic, Pogba has even more to unleash as he is not yet a 'player above the stars', like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar might be considered, but certainly has the potential to reach that level soon enough.

"I think you have the players that are above the stars. I don't find him there yet. He is a fantastic player and can become the one above the stars," Zlatan told BBC Sport.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"He has more to give. He can develop. He can do more. But he is still young," the Swede added.

"He won probably more on the big stage than the people who are judging him.

"We should not forget Paul has played in a Champions League final. A European final with the national team. He just won the World Cup. Europa League final. He won many titles in Italy. He won a couple with United. He won many trophies as a youth also. What more do you want?"

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Former United captain Roy Keane recently commented that Pogba, who has been heavily criticised in recent months for his lifestyle and attitude, can "do whatever the hell he wants with his hair" after the winning the World Cup.