Derby Fans Fume at Gary Rowett's Sudden U-Turn on Former Player as Stoke Prepare to Seal Move

Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react angrily to Stoke City boss Gary Rowett reportedly bringing former Rams player Tom Ince to the bet365 Stadium.

Rowett was the Derby manager who, much to the disappointment of their fans, sold Ince to Huddersfield Town last summer as the 26-year-old winger did not suit the coach's style of play.

But according various reports, Rowett is reportedly very close to reuniting with Ince at Stoke - where the 44-year-old now manages - creating a strong sense of irony about the whole situation.

Ince had a positive season with the Yorkshire Terriers last season, playing 33 times as Huddersfield secured Premier League survival at the first time of asking. And Derby fans have once again questioned Rowett's motives for selling Ince in the first place, especially considering his current desire to team up with him again...

Anyone else see the irony in Rowett selling Ince when he was our best player, then buying him for stoke!! Did we have a sell on clause? #dcfc #dcfcfans — Matthew Armson (@Mattarm79) July 19, 2018

Rowett Sold Ince because he didn’t play him 😂😂😂 — Danny 🤙🏻 (@Cookie_5298) July 18, 2018

Tom Ince class at Championship level, however can’t see him being a roaring success under defensive minded Rowett. Rarely likes to track back and if Rowett’s has a similar effect on Ince like he did Lawrence last year he’ll not hit the heights we know he can hit #dcfc #dcfcfans — Stair 35 (@Stair35dcfc) July 19, 2018

Seems a funny choice for Rowett. Ince is not the hard working type winger he would normally go for. — Dan Green (@Lostchamp1) July 19, 2018

I don’t get that deal at all. Rowett didn’t seem to favour him here, and Ince looked frustrated in the few games he did play for us with him in charge. — Ash (@ash_derby) July 20, 2018

I may be wrong, but I just can’t see Tom Ince succeeding at Stoke under Rowetts negative tactics. He only ever performed under Steve McClaren. Currently only 5 goals scored in last 52 games. #DCFC #SCFC #HTAFC — Shane Malpass (@ShaneMalpass) July 19, 2018

Don’t really understand the move tbh, Rowett didn’t particularly seem to like Ince whilst at us and unless Rowett has changed his style of play he won’t suit them. — Matt Lee (@MattLee1884) July 19, 2018

Some Derby fans, however, see a different side to the move, and think that Ince will be a roaring success at Stoke this season....

Don't for a second get #DCFCfans slating Tom Ince. Had his off days, yes, but was far more hit than miss! Scored some very important goals for us. I'd've had him back, always thought the Huddersfield move was an odd one. Will do bits at Stoke #DCFC — NickyB (@BirchyN85) July 19, 2018





Incey was good at derby, don’t get the negativity, he scored and assisted in about 30 goals in his last season , Johnny Russell about 5, yet Johnny was revered! I would take ince every time performance over effort #dcfc #dcfcfans — chris walsh (@onechriswalsh) July 19, 2018

Tom Ince possibly up against us this season. Good player at this level. Premier league not quite. Strange one. #scfc #dcfc #htfc #dcfcfans — OllyPotts 🔈 (@Real_OllyPotts) July 18, 2018

Stoke take on Derby in the Sky Bet Championship on the 28th November, with Rowett and Ince potentially making their returns to Pride Park on the 13th March 2019.