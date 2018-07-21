Derby Fans Fume at Gary Rowett's Sudden U-Turn on Former Player as Stoke Prepare to Seal Move

By 90Min
July 21, 2018

Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react angrily to Stoke City boss Gary Rowett reportedly bringing former Rams player Tom Ince to the bet365 Stadium.

Rowett was the Derby manager who, much to the disappointment of their fans, sold Ince to Huddersfield Town last summer as the 26-year-old winger did not suit the coach's style of play. 

But according various reports, Rowett is reportedly very close to reuniting with Ince at Stoke - where the 44-year-old now manages - creating a strong sense of irony about the whole situation.

Ince had a positive season with the Yorkshire Terriers last season, playing 33 times as Huddersfield secured Premier League survival at the first time of asking. And Derby fans have once again questioned Rowett's motives for selling Ince in the first place, especially considering his current desire to team up with him again...

Some Derby fans, however, see a different side to the move, and think that Ince will be a roaring success at Stoke this season....


Stoke take on Derby in the Sky Bet Championship on the 28th November, with Rowett and Ince potentially making their returns to Pride Park on the 13th March 2019. 

