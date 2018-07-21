Inter Edge Towards Finalising a Deal for Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal & Set to Submit €24m Bid

July 21, 2018

Inter are closing in on a deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal after reviving their interest following Luciano Spalletti's demand for reinforcements in the middle of the park, according to reports. 

Vidal, 31, is said to be eager to make the switch to Serie A after entering the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga giants, and Inter are now expected to make their interest official by tabling an offer.

FC Bayern Muenchen v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

According to Italian outlet Sport Mediaset, Inter are to submit a bid worth between €23m and €24m for Vidal's services over the coming week, however Bayern are holding out for up to €30m.


The Bavarian giants are hopeful of cashing in on the midfielder before his contract expires next summer, but Inter are unwilling to meet their valuation given Vidal's situation.

The report claims the Serie A side's sporting director Piero Ausilio has been in Munich over the past few days attempting to work out a deal for the former Juventus man, who is said to have made it clear that he wants to play his football at San Siro next season. 

Vidal - who has featured 124 times for Bayern over three seasons - however, took to Twitter to complicate matters further by suggesting he is preparing for next season in the Bundesliga. 

The Chile international wrote: "Prepared for the future!," accompanied by a photo in a Bayern strip. 

Meanwhile, Inter are also edging closer to a deal for Atletico Madrid and Croatia full back Sime Vrsaljko - who is equally keen to return to Italy after spending two-years away following his move from Sassuolo. 

